Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $78.26

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $78.26 and last traded at $78.82, with a volume of 111697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.14.

Leidos Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 85.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 274,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 126,472 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Leidos by 23.4% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Leidos by 18.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

See Also

