Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) PT Raised to $17.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lemonade from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 93.89% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $29,058.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,621.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth $4,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

