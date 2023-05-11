Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.32. 4,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.
Lendlease Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.
Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.
