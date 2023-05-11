Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.32. 4,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Get Lendlease Group alerts:

Lendlease Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Lendlease Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group is a property and infrastructure development company. It engages in designing, developing, constructing, funding, owning, co-investing or managing property and infrastructure assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Investment, Development, Construction and Non Core. The Investment segment includes an investment management platform and the Group’s ownership interests in residential, office, retail, industrial, retirement and infrastructure investment assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.