LGT Group Foundation Acquires 6,443 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,291,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

HCA opened at $278.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $294.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

