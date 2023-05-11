LGT Group Foundation Buys 20,045 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.75% of Franchise Group worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $29.25 on Thursday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $44.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 23.28% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

