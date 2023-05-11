LGT Group Foundation Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 568.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,205 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,737 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its position in DexCom by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,980 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.81.

DexCom stock opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.95. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total value of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,835 shares of company stock worth $16,433,574. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

