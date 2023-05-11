LGT Group Foundation Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,242 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 121,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 8.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of DAR opened at $63.34 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.20). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

