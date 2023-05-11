LGT Group Foundation Sells 7,865 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Trading Down 0.3 %

AMGN opened at $233.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.27 and its 200 day moving average is $256.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

