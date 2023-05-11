LGT Group Foundation Sells 9,035 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.22% of Materion worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Materion by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $8,015,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Materion by 71.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 60,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Materion during the fourth quarter worth $1,038,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King upped their price objective on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $102.92 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $64.89 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,398 shares of company stock worth $580,807. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

