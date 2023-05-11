LifeMD (LFMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 12th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeMD Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:LFMD opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LifeMD Company Profile

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

