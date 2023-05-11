Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Increased to C$90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIMAF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Linamar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LIMAF traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17. Linamar has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $57.02.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

