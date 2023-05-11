Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $169.71 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,772,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,716,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00283837 USD and is down -12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $687.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

