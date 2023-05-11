Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and $169.71 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 782,772,731 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 782,716,074.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00283837 USD and is down -12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $687.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.