Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,174 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.08% of Logitech International worth $7,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after buying an additional 538,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,807,000 after purchasing an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 153.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 375,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 1,896.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,316,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 283,850 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

