Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 1,111.1% in April

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 1,111.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lomiko Metals Stock Performance
Lomiko Metals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 210,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06.
About Lomiko Metals
