Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Up 1,111.1% in April

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 1,111.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

Lomiko Metals stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 210,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,461. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.06.

Get Lomiko Metals alerts:

About Lomiko Metals

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.