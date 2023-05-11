London Security (LON:LSC) Trading Down 24.2%

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 24.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,300 ($29.02) and last traded at GBX 2,350 ($29.65). 1,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 224 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,100 ($39.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,035.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,886.29. The stock has a market cap of £300.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,580.65 and a beta of 0.16.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

