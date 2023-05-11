MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.75 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver to C$24.50 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.45.

MAG Silver Price Performance

TSE:MAG traded down C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$15.69. 191,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 11.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.08). On average, analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.810737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

