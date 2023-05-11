MAI Capital Management Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $188.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $197.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

