MAI Capital Management Purchases 4,015 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $69.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

