Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Insider Glenn Henry Stevens Purchases 3,000 Shares

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Main International ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Main International ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 2,400 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Main International ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

About Main International ETF

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

