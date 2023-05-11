Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 141,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 172,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Marathon Gold Trading Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It also focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

