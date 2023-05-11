Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $124.00 at Barclays

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

