Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of Markel worth $93,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after buying an additional 31,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Markel by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Markel
Markel Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,366.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,301.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,308.49. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Markel
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Markel (MKL)
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
- Robinhood’s High APY May Not Be Enough To Kickstart A Rally
- ZScaler’s Pre-Announcement Gets Cybersecurity Rally Started
- Investors Are Energized, Not Scared Off, By Monster’s Fast Growth
- Green Brick: A Stock You’ve Never Heard Of That’s Rallying 200%
Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.