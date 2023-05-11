MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Lifted to “Buy” at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has $113.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $97.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.09.

NYSE MTZ opened at $90.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.62. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $103.50.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

