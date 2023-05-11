Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Decreased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.9% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 983,398 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mastercard by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after acquiring an additional 696,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after buying an additional 456,023 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $383.92. 771,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.39 and its 200-day moving average is $356.83.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total value of $47,959,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,215 shares of company stock worth $177,192,971 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

