Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Buys $84,800.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.
- On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00.
Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
