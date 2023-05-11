Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Buys $84,800.00 in Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.40 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,439,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matador Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, March 15th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.90 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 52.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.