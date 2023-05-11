Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.60

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.60 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 926128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Match Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Match Group by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

