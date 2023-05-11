MDA (OTC:MDALF) Shares Up 1.2%

MDA Ltd. (OTC:MDALF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.10 and last traded at C$5.10. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of MDA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MDA Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.93.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

