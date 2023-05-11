MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Trading Down 5.3%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 21,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 187,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on MedAvail from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.
MedAvail Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.
