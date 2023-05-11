MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Trading Down 5.3%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 21,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 187,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on MedAvail from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $16.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDVL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in MedAvail by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MedAvail during the 1st quarter worth about $5,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc is a technology-enabled pharmacy company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solution. It operates through the Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology segments. The Retail Pharmacy Services segment comprises the MedAvail Pharmacy Inc and does business under the trade name SpotRx Pharmacy.

