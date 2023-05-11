Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Short Interest Update

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 530.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. Medicine Man Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Medicine Man Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Medicine Man Technologies Company Profile

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of cannabis and cannabis related products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. The Retail segment includes retail locations for sale of cannabis products. The Wholesale segment manufactures, cultivates, and sells wholesale cannabis and non-cannabis products.

Featured Stories

