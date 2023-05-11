MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $37.33 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. MELD has a total market cap of $37.33 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MELD has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,721,114,784 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.02207805 USD and is up 2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $2,365,624.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

