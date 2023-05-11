MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,700.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MELI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,480.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,288.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,247.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,078.67. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.