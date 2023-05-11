Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 196.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,783 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $142.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.