Meridian Management Co. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Meridian Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.1% of Meridian Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ traded down $1.80 on Thursday, hitting $224.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.64. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

