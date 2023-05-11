Meridian Management Co. Has $5.15 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 759 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 112,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 49,167 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 3,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 63,756 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 598,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 16,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 460,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.00. 3,329,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.10 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.