Meridian Management Co. Purchases 10,209 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Meridian Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,458 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 309,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,309 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 309,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 63,160 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.09. 149,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,363. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.81. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.80 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,260.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $45,690.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 75,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,260.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $162,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 582,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,008.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,175 shares of company stock valued at $703,405. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SFNC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Stories

