Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Trading Up 0.4%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.68 and last traded at $18.68. Approximately 1,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Meritage Hospitality Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.13.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc specializes in the development and operation of restaurants and leisure properties. Its activities include owning and operating of casual dining restaurants including Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery and Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen and Cocktails. It operates through the Wendy’s and Casual Dining segments.

