Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Down 0.1%

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 836 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Metals Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $142,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition in the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

