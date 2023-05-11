Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the April 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

About Metro Bank

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.