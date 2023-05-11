Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the April 15th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Metro Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MBNKF remained flat at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.91.
About Metro Bank
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metro Bank (MBNKF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.