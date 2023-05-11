Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Position Boosted by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Microchip Technology makes up 1.4% of First National Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,863,000 after purchasing an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,018,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,255,000 after purchasing an additional 137,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743,695. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.