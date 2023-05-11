Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $687.56

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 687.56 ($8.68) and traded as low as GBX 681 ($8.59). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.67), with a volume of 84,494 shares changing hands.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 687.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 700.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £437.44 million, a PE ratio of -556.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -650.41%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

