Mina Market Cap Reaches $480.25 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $480.25 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,031,432,573 coins and its circulating supply is 898,972,926 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,031,174,812.8400393 with 898,521,014.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.56186832 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $22,791,790.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

