MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $45,000 in Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:CACO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.48% of Caravelle International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Caravelle International Group Stock Down 2.1 %
CACO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,161. Caravelle International Group has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98.
Caravelle International Group Profile
