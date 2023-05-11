MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Down 42.3% in April

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the April 15th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of MMTec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMTec stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.61% of MMTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. MMTec has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.29.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc engages in the holding of equity interest in MM Future. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global. The Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory segment provide market data services and fund management services. The MM Global segment operates as an introducing broker that clears all transactions through a clearing broker dealer.

