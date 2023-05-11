Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $244.42 million. Model N also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Model N in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.38.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of MODN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 210,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,557. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Model N has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $347,310.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $347,310.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,115.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $34,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,092.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,671. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Model N by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Model N by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 3,888.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

