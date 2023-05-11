Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 60.4% in April

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 60.4% from the April 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOLN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners by 94.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 457,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Company Profile

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

