Monashee Investment Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Crescent Energy comprises about 0.9% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Crescent Energy worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,730 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRGY. Bank of America downgraded Crescent Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,622. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

