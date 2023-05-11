Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 122,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TERN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 126,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,745. The company has a market cap of $729.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.95. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

