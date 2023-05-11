Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 470,000 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,000. Roivant Sciences accounts for about 1.6% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Seas Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 71.6% during the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,226 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roivant Sciences news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $96,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,253,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 88,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $737,355.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,509,880 shares of company stock valued at $132,131,966. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

ROIV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,968. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,887.92% and a negative return on equity of 73.96%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.