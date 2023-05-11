MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.00.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MongoDB from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,223,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,748,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,901 shares of company stock worth $25,576,177. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $262.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 48.38% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

