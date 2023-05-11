Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 219.0% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

IIF traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 27,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,710. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 58,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 503,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,716,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.